TWO NEW BOOKS FROM A RISING MAN AUTHOR ABIR MUKHERJEE

Harvill Secker has signed two new books from Abir Mukherjee, whose debut historical crime
novel A Rising Man was selected as Waterstones’ Thriller Book of the Month in May of this
year. Jade Chandler, Editorial Director for Crime and Thrillers, acquired World Rights All
Languages for the titles from Sam Copeland at RCW. The books will be the fourth and fifth
entries in the Captain Sam Wyndham series, set in 1920s Calcutta (as it was then).

DARK TALES FROM THE EDGE OF THE EMPIRE: CRAIG SISTERSON ON NEW ZEALAND CRIME

Last month the finalists for the Ngaio Marsh Awards were revealed, and on 28 October we’ll find out who has won this year’s prizes. Back in 2010, I helped establish the awards, which are for crime, mystery and thriller writing by New Zealand authors. This year a lot of newer authors have come to the fore during the judging process (along with the establishment of a new Non Fiction category), so I’m very curious to find out who the judges have chosen…

