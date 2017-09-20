TWO NEW BOOKS FROM A RISING MAN AUTHOR ABIR MUKHERJEE
Harvill Secker has signed two new books from Abir Mukherjee, whose debut historical crime
novel A Rising Man was selected as Waterstones’ Thriller Book of the Month in May of this
year. Jade Chandler, Editorial Director for Crime and Thrillers, acquired World Rights All
Languages for the titles from Sam Copeland at RCW. The books will be the fourth and fifth
entries in the Captain Sam Wyndham series, set in 1920s Calcutta (as it was then).
Black Dahlia, Red Rose: Piu Eatwell talks to Crime Time
My latest true crime book, Black Dahlia, Red Rose, is an investigation of one of America’s most notorious unsolved murders – the killing of 22-year-old Hollywood hopeful Elizabeth Short in Los Angeles in 1947. Elizabeth’s body was found by a housewife in a working-class suburb of Los Angeles on the morning of January 15th, sprawled naked beside the pavement.
Slugfest by Reed Tucker
Barry Forshaw
f you’d asked the average reader or cinemagoer a couple of decades ago who the big hitters were for the two major comics companies Marvel and DC, you would have been met with a blank expression – even though the names of the superheroes from both houses would have been familiar to them…
Road: John Sweeney Talks to Crime Time
Road, the second in the Joe Tiplady series, examines brainwashing through the prism of the thriller. My main character is inspired by an IRA man who went to North Korea to learn how to kill the British. There, he realised they were brainwashed by the Kim regime and he had been by the IRA.
The Ashes of Berlin – Luke McCallin [book offer]
Shortlisted for the CWA Endeavour Historical Dagger Award 2017
Currently available on offer for just £6. 99 exclusively from No Exit Press
1947 and Gregor Reinhardt is back onto Berlin’s civilian police force. The city is divided among the victorious allied powers, tensions are growing, and the police are riven by internal rivalries as factions within it jockey for power…
Shoestring: The Complete Series on DVD
Barry Forshaw
Shoestring, the massively BBC series from 1979, starred Trevor Eve (Waking the Dead) as radio ‘Private Ear’ Eddie Shoestring and made him a British household name. Now, for the first time, this set brings both series together in Shoestring: The Complete Series – on DVD from 2nd October.
DARK TALES FROM THE EDGE OF THE EMPIRE: CRAIG SISTERSON ON NEW ZEALAND CRIME
Last month the finalists for the Ngaio Marsh Awards were revealed, and on 28 October we’ll find out who has won this year’s prizes. Back in 2010, I helped establish the awards, which are for crime, mystery and thriller writing by New Zealand authors. This year a lot of newer authors have come to the fore during the judging process (along with the establishment of a new Non Fiction category), so I’m very curious to find out who the judges have chosen…
Killer Women Scoop: Crime Writer to Reveal Secret Identity at “Killer Weekend”
Barry Forshaw
Highly-acclaimed debut thriller writer, Jack Bowman, whose real identity has been the subject of much speculation in crime writing circles, is to take part in the Killer Weekend 2017 crime writing weekend in London next month. His appearance, in his favourite fitted grey dress and high heels might surprise a few of the budding crime novelists present…
To the Max: Maxim Jakubowski on Crime Fiction
I did warn you on the occasion of my opening column last month, that I would sometimes review books that do not strictly fall under the traditional crime and mystery purview. Never more so than this month, which also includes some science fiction, albeit of an investigative locked-room variation…
The Mitford Murders by Jessica Fellowes & Damaged by Martina Cole
Barry Forshaw in The Financial Times
There are several ready-made markets for this novel by the niece of the writer Julian Fellowes: the Downton Abbey audience (who will note the surname shared with that show’s creator), aficionados of Golden Age crime, and those with an appetite for the privileged world of the Mitford sisters
Ausma Zehanat Khan: Words & Music
Welcome to Words and Music and thank you for taking a moment out of your UK Book Tour to speak with me about your literary and musical influences! You’re having a very exciting week here in the UK with an interview on Radio 4s Woman’s Hour, book signings and a Blog...
Kim Newman’s Video Dungeon: The Collected Reviews
Barry Forshaw
As someone who earns their crust writing about crime fiction and films, I have to confess that I particularly enjoy covering (whenever I can) another passion of mine: horror films. But in that area, I defer to my friend and colleague Kim Newman, who is the unchallenged doyen in this territory
The Suspicious Death of a Minor
From Barry Forshaw’s booklet notes for the new Arrow Blu-Ray release: .’Sergio Martino is best known as a director of grisly gialli, thrillers but there are no genres that hold terrors for him…
The Pitards by Georges Simenon (Trans by David Bellos)
Andy Lawrence
Disappointing novel offers few glimpses of Simenon’s greatness.
Denise Mina wins the McIlvanney for The Long Drop
It was revealed tonight at a champagne reception at Stirling Castle that the winner of The McIlvanney Prize 2017 is Denise Mina for The Long Drop, published by Harvill Secker. It’s the first time a woman has won the prize.
Noirwich Line-Up: The Writers speak to Crime Time
Formidable lineup for the Noirwich Crime Wriitng Festival
Human Face: Aline Templeton Talks to Crime Time
My latest book, Human Face (Allison & Busby) is coming out in January 2018. After writing nine DI Marjory Fleming books, I’m excited about this new venture. It all started with an image that somehow came to me: a woman, standing on a cliff edge; a man controlling a devil dog that forces her step by step back, and back, and back…
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me by Maura McHugh
Barry Forshaw
Maura McHugh is a writer with a pronounced taste for the bizarre and the off-kilter; her books include Twisted Myths and Twisted Fairytales, while her comics work (sometimes co-authored with Kim Newman) shows a similar predilection for the pleasingly unorthodox. All of which makes her the perfect author for Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me
A Patient Fury: Sarah Ward Talks to Crime Time
My latest crime novel, A Patient Fury, opens with a deadly house fire, seemingly ignited by the mother of the family. I wrote the book while preoccupied by fire, partly as a response to a real-life tragedy played out near me in which six children were killed in a blaze started by their parents
Cardinal First Season set for UK DVD Debut
Cardinal The Complete First Season’is set for UK DVD Debut from eOne on 2 October 2017. A brand new darker than dark Canadian TV drama Cardinal is set to become the newest contender to the crown of mind-blowing foreign imports.
Noireland is Born
NOIRELAND International Crime Fiction Festival is getting off to an incredible start with some of the greatest names in crime fiction. The festival takes place from 27-29 October 2017 at Belfast’s iconic Europa Hotel. NOIRELAND is a celebration of Ireland’s love of crime fiction.
Crime Time Roundup
Barry Forshaw
New crime by James Buckler, Sophie Hannah, Paul Cleave, Louise Penny, Jason Webster, AC Koning, Ausma Zehana Khan & Max Allan Collins
ReFocus: The Films of Delmer Daves, Matthew Carter & Andrew Patrick Nelson, eds
Barry Forshaw
The American director Delmer Daves has never enjoyed the critical attention lavished on other Hollywood professionals such as Don Siegel. Finally, however, in this collection of insightful new essays on the life and work of the veteran Hollywood filmmaker, he is granted his critical due
Val McDermid, Anthony Horowitz and Martina Cole for Noirwich
Val McDermid, Anthony Horowitz and Martina Cole amongst killer line-up at Noirwich Crime Writing Festival.The fastest growing crime festival in the UK and biggest in the east of England returns for fourth year in September
Second Killer Women Weekend
The Second Killer Women Weekend (follwing the highly successful debut) will be on 10am-6pm, 28 & 29 October 2017 at Browns Courtrooms, Covent Garden, London WC2.